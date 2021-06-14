Maui News

West Maui Customers Urged to Conserve Water Through Aug. 6

June 14, 2021, 3:36 PM HST
9 Comments
Water Conservation Urged.

West Maui residents and businesses served by the County of Maui Department of Water Supply are reminded to voluntarily conserve water while the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility undergoes upgrades. The facility is expected to be back online no later than Aug. 6, 2021.

The upgrades include installation of a new ultraviolet disinfection system and supervisory control and data acquisition system upgrades. The state Department of Health required the ultraviolet disinfection improvements to enhance water quality.

Reduced water consumption will allow water supplies to be extended while treatment plant upgrades are ongoing. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars, washing down sidewalks and driveways, and irrigating lawns.

“While today’s reminder for water conservation is specifically for West Maui customers, we are experiencing drought conditions in areas throughout Maui County, and everyone should take prudent measures to conserve water whenever possible,” said Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation, especially in times of drought.”

Department officials thanked the public in advance for their understanding and patience.

