The girl’s 7-8 finalists: Madison Cambier (yellow), of Lahaina, was second; Kinsley Williams (blue), of Lahaina, fifth; Gianna Bacchus (white), of Wailuku, sixth; Brynn Payne (red), of Lahaina, first; Mika Ebro (green), of Haʻikū, fourth; Gracie Sarno (orange), of Haʻikū, third. Photo credit: Aaron Lynton

Results are in from the 27th annual Pōhai Nā Keiki Nalu surf contest held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Launiupoko in West Maui.

Results

Girls

Brynn Payne (red), of Lahaina, won the girl’s 7-8 division. Photo credit: Aaron Lynton

7-8 years

1. Brynn Payne, Lahaina

2. Madison Cambier, Lahaina

3. Gracie Sarno, Haʻikū

4. Mika Ebro, Haʻikū

5. Kinsley Williams, Lahaina

6. Gianna Bacchus, Wailuku

Maia West (blue) cruised to victory in the girls 9-10 division. Photo credit: Aaron Lynton

9-10 years

1. Alana Robalinho, Kihei

2. Kini Varona, Lahaina

3. Danielle Myers, Lahaina

4. Payton Kuwasaki, Wailuku

5. Mayli Hack, Haʻikū

6. Kayo Wallace, Makawao

11-12 years

1. Maia West, Haʻikū

2. Ione LaTurner, Haʻikū

3. Kaya McCord, Haʻikū

4. Zoey Offergeld, Lahaina

5. Chloe Brittain, Haʻikū

6. Emma Lee, Kīhei

Boys

Rael Pineres-Schooley puts his board on rail as he begins to carve in the 7-8 boys final. Rael and his brother, Kahlil, both won their divisions. Photo credit: Aaron Lynton

7-8 years

1. Rael Pineres-Schooley, Makawao

2. Owen Everett, Hāna

3. Keahi Lee, Kīhei

4. Axel Baptiste, Kīhei

5. Kona Yamada, Lahaina

6. Crews Oliver, Haʻikū

Mason Burns rebounds off the whitewater in the 9-10 boys final. Mason won the biggest division with 27 surfers. Photo credit: Aaron Lynton

9-10 years

1. Mason Burns, Lahaina

2. Harris Gruber, Lahaina

3. Seth Jucker, Lahaina

4. Taj Craig, Wailuku

5. Johnny Mahan, Lahaina

6. Malakai McKim, Kīhei

Kahlil Pineres-Schooley pumps his board to gain speed in the 11-12 boys final. Photo credit: Aaron Lynton

11-12 years