Results: 27th Annual Pōhai Nā Keiki Nalu Surf Contest
Results are in from the 27th annual Pōhai Nā Keiki Nalu surf contest held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Launiupoko in West Maui.
Results
Girls
7-8 years
- 1. Brynn Payne, Lahaina
- 2. Madison Cambier, Lahaina
- 3. Gracie Sarno, Haʻikū
- 4. Mika Ebro, Haʻikū
- 5. Kinsley Williams, Lahaina
- 6. Gianna Bacchus, Wailuku
9-10 years
- 1. Alana Robalinho, Kihei
- 2. Kini Varona, Lahaina
- 3. Danielle Myers, Lahaina
- 4. Payton Kuwasaki, Wailuku
- 5. Mayli Hack, Haʻikū
- 6. Kayo Wallace, Makawao
11-12 years
- 1. Maia West, Haʻikū
- 2. Ione LaTurner, Haʻikū
- 3. Kaya McCord, Haʻikū
- 4. Zoey Offergeld, Lahaina
- 5. Chloe Brittain, Haʻikū
- 6. Emma Lee, Kīhei
Boys
7-8 years
- 1. Rael Pineres-Schooley, Makawao
- 2. Owen Everett, Hāna
- 3. Keahi Lee, Kīhei
- 4. Axel Baptiste, Kīhei
- 5. Kona Yamada, Lahaina
- 6. Crews Oliver, Haʻikū
9-10 years
- 1. Mason Burns, Lahaina
- 2. Harris Gruber, Lahaina
- 3. Seth Jucker, Lahaina
- 4. Taj Craig, Wailuku
- 5. Johnny Mahan, Lahaina
- 6. Malakai McKim, Kīhei
11-12 years
- 1. Kahlil Pineres-Schooley, Makawao
- 2. Marley Lopaka Franco, Haʻikū
- 3. Kaden Awad, Pāʻia
- 4. Kaden Pritchard, Haʻikū
- 5. Nahuel Messera, Haʻikū
- 6. Kingston Panebianco, Pāʻia
