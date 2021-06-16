Elaine Nishiura of Hilo won 100,000 HawaiianMiles, provided by Hawaiian Airlines. Mark Matsuo of Honolulu won two round-trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

A Hilo woman and Honolulu man were named the first two weekly winners of the #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway.

Elaine Nishiura of Hilo won 100,000 HawaiianMiles, provided by Hawaiian Airlines. Mark Matsuo of Honolulu won two round-trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

“I really appreciate it and was very excited to have won, especially since my husband and I just celebrated our 36th wedding anniversary,” Elaine Nishiura said. “We always fly with Hawaiian and will enjoy using the miles for future travel. Also, I would like to tell everyone to get vaccinated so we can get to a more safe and normal lifestyle.”

“Mahalo to Alaska Airlines for making me the first-round prize winner in the HIGotVaccinated.com contest,” Mark Matsuo said. “Can’t wait to go somewhere and have some fun off island. So glad I got vaccinated,” he said, encouraging others to do the same.

The independent Hawaiʻi accounting firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to HawaiianMiles and Alaska Airlines weekly drawings, beginning on Friday, June 18, weekly winners will be selected to receive:

100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to support Hawaiʻi’s vaccination initiative through the donation of 1 million Marriott Bonvoy points,” Bob Kharazmi, Marriott International’s Area Vice President for Hawaii and French Polynesia said. “Ten prizes will be awarded and each recipient will receive 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to be used at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program, where travelers can enjoy 30 brands and endless experiences globally.”

Vaccinated Hawaiʻi residents also have the opportunity to win new #HIGotVaccinated prizes, thanks to additional donations from Hawaiʻi businesses:

Kahala Hotel & Resort – Two nights in an Ocean Front Lanai Room with Daily Upcountry Breakfast for Two at Plumeria Beach House and a Customized Massage for Two at The Kahala Spa valued at more than $3,000

Papa John’s Hawaiʻi – Three Pizza for a Year prizes

Enjoy Snacks – Enjoy Snacks for a Year

NAPA Auto Parts – $1,000 gift card redeemable at 26 NAPA locations across Hawaiʻi

Elite Discount Furniture – Two $500 gift cards redeemable at three Oʻahu locations

Winners of the prizes from the above will be selected at the end of the month and will be notified in July.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nearly twenty businesses have donated prizes to incentivize vaccination. More than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals throughout the month of June for vaccinated individuals.

Hawaiʻi residents 18 and older who get vaccinated by June 30 can enter to win at HIGotVaccinated.com. The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaiʻi, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the generous support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.