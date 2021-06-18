PC: Maui Police Department

A Maui man has since succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash reported earlier this month on North Kīhei Road.

Police say 63-year-old Harry Soffner of Kīhei died at 1 a.m. on June 18, while at the Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu.

He was involved in a motor vehicle collision reported at around 7:45 p.m. on June 6, 2021, about 2.4 miles south of the Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection.

According to police reports, Soffner was operating a red 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was traveling south on North Kīhei Road. He collided into the right side of a black 2007 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck that was backing into the southbound lane of travel.

Following the initial collision, the Nissan Frontier was the pushed back onto the shoulder of the roadway where it collided into the front of a tan 1995 Chevrolet van, that was parked unattended, according to police.

As a result of the crash, Soffner was ejected onto the roadway. He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, before being transported to Oʻahu for further care.

The operator of the Nissan Frontier, a 63-year-old Makawao man, did not report any injuries; however, the front seat passenger, a 56-year-old Wailuku man, suffered non- life-threatening injuries.