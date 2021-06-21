Maui Designers Earn 11 Pele Awards in Advertising & Design for 2021
The annual 2021 Pele Awards competition, honoring advertisers and design concepts, was celebrated virtually on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Despite it being a pandemic year, entries were only down 8% from 2020 and more than 150 professional and college awards were distributed in 100+ categories, including Advertising (TV, Internet, radio and digital) and Design (logo, packaging, website and illustration).
Maui-based design firm Sae Design Group took home six Pele Awards; while fellow Maui designer Artistry8 earned two awards; and Daryl Fujiwara, Zeno Design Studio and Naish International took home one award each.
Maui awards included:
2021 PELE GOLD
- “Saemin Generator” Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. #13 – Direct Marketing/Specialty Advertising. SAE DESIGN GROUP
- “Saimin Generator Microsite” #40– Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. SAE DESIGN GROUP
- “The Lash & Browhaus” #69 – Logo Design. Client: Stacey’s Garden. ARTISTRY8. Designer: Wailani Artates
2021 PELE SILVER
- “edible Hawaiian Islands Magazine” Publication Design. Client edible: Hawaiian Islands Magazine. Daryl Fujiwara of Maui—Designer; Dania Novack Katz—Publisher
- “Omagoodness!” #02A – Packaging. Client: Maui Oma Coffee Roasting Company. ZENO DESIGN STUDIO
- “The Iconic Tiki” #02A – Packaging. Client: Hawaiian Host. SAE DESIGN GROUP
- “MACC 25th Anniversary” #09B – Special Event Material Campaign. Client: Maui Arts and Culture Center. SAE DESIGN GROUP
- “Delightful Design by Good People” #12 – Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. Collateral – Brand Elements. SAE DESIGN GROUP
- “S25 Naish Kiteboarding Dealerbook” Publication Design. #08E – Entire Book Design. NAISH INTERNATIONAL
- “Stacey’s Garden Logo” #69 – Logo Design. Client: Stacey’s Garden. ARTISTRY8. Designer: Wailani Artates
2021 PELE BRONZE
- “Delightful Design by Good People” #40– Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. SAE DESIGN GROUP
______
Major Award Winners of this year’s Pele Awards included:
BEST OF SHOW
- 2021 BEST OF SHOW – DESIGN. Agency: CLARENCE LEE DESIGN. Client: Sun Noodle Brand
- 2021 BEST OF SHOW – ADVERTISING. Agency: WALL-TO-WALL STUDIOS. Client: Hawaii Energy
JUDGE’S AWARDS
- FABIAN HERRMANN 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: ETC Hotels – Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
- JEREMY WIRTH 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. WALL-TO-WALL STUDIOS
- ROZ ROMNEY 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: Hawaiian Airlines
- MARY KNIGHT 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: Lei
- AMY HOOD 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: Lights On. Client: Kaimana Beach Hotel
COLLEGE DIVISION
- 2021 Best of Show – College Division (Recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from NMG Network). Dave Maluyo. Kapiolani Community College
AD PERSONS OF THE YEAR
- 2021 AAF-Hawaii Person of the Year. Clifford Cheng, VOICE
- 2021 AAF District 13 Silver Medal Winner. Bradley Shin, wasiswas
- 2021 AD 2 Hawaii Person of the Year. Lauren Caliwag, Becker Communications
TOP AWARD WINNERS, BY AGENCY
- Wall-To-Wall Studios 29 Awards
- Anthology 22 Awards: 15 of them for Honolulu City & County projects
- NMG Network 11 Awards
- Clarence Lee Design 7 Awards
- Sae Design Group 6 Awards
- Hana Hou! The Magazine of Hawaiian Airlines 5 Awards
- MVNP 5 Awards
- iQ 360 5 Awards
About the Pele Awards
The Pele Awards have been part of Hawaii’s design community for over 40 years and are one of
15 national district competitions for the American Advertising Awards (ADDYs). It recognizes
the Best in Advertising and Design for the State of Hawaii for the past calendar year for
professionals, college and high school students. The Pele Awards is overseen by AAF District
13, a professional Trade organization representing Advertising in the State of Hawaii.