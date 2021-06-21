The annual 2021 Pele Awards competition, honoring advertisers and design concepts, was celebrated virtually on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Despite it being a pandemic year, entries were only down 8% from 2020 and more than 150 professional and college awards were distributed in 100+ categories, including Advertising (TV, Internet, radio and digital) and Design (logo, packaging, website and illustration).

Maui-based design firm Sae Design Group took home six Pele Awards; while fellow Maui designer Artistry8 earned two awards; and Daryl Fujiwara, Zeno Design Studio and Naish International took home one award each.



























Maui awards included:

2021 PELE GOLD

“Saemin Generator” Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. #13 – Direct Marketing/Specialty Advertising. SAE DESIGN GROUP

“Saimin Generator Microsite” #40– Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. SAE DESIGN GROUP

“The Lash & Browhaus” #69 – Logo Design. Client: Stacey’s Garden. ARTISTRY8. Designer: Wailani Artates

2021 PELE SILVER

2021 PELE BRONZE

“Delightful Design by Good People” #40– Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. SAE DESIGN GROUP

Major Award Winners of this year’s Pele Awards included:

BEST OF SHOW

2021 BEST OF SHOW – DESIGN. Agency: CLARENCE LEE DESIGN. Client: Sun Noodle Brand

2021 BEST OF SHOW – ADVERTISING. Agency: WALL-TO-WALL STUDIOS. Client: Hawaii Energy

JUDGE’S AWARDS

FABIAN HERRMANN 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: ETC Hotels – Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

JEREMY WIRTH 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. WALL-TO-WALL STUDIOS

ROZ ROMNEY 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: Hawaiian Airlines

MARY KNIGHT 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: Lei

AMY HOOD 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: Lights On. Client: Kaimana Beach Hotel

COLLEGE DIVISION

2021 Best of Show – College Division (Recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from NMG Network). Dave Maluyo. Kapiolani Community College

AD PERSONS OF THE YEAR

2021 AAF-Hawaii Person of the Year. Clifford Cheng, VOICE

2021 AAF District 13 Silver Medal Winner. Bradley Shin, wasiswas

2021 AD 2 Hawaii Person of the Year. Lauren Caliwag, Becker Communications

TOP AWARD WINNERS, BY AGENCY

Wall-To-Wall Studios 29 Awards

Anthology 22 Awards: 15 of them for Honolulu City & County projects

NMG Network 11 Awards

Clarence Lee Design 7 Awards

Sae Design Group 6 Awards

Hana Hou! The Magazine of Hawaiian Airlines 5 Awards

MVNP 5 Awards

iQ 360 5 Awards

For an entire list of the 2021 Pele Award Winners, visit:

About the Pele Awards

The Pele Awards have been part of Hawaii’s design community for over 40 years and are one of

15 national district competitions for the American Advertising Awards (ADDYs). It recognizes

the Best in Advertising and Design for the State of Hawaii for the past calendar year for

professionals, college and high school students. The Pele Awards is overseen by AAF District

13, a professional Trade organization representing Advertising in the State of Hawaii.