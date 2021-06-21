Maui News

Maui Designers Earn 11 Pele Awards in Advertising & Design for 2021

June 21, 2021, 9:35 AM HST
* Updated June 21, 10:59 AM
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The annual 2021 Pele Awards competition, honoring advertisers and design concepts, was celebrated virtually on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Despite it being a pandemic year, entries were only down 8% from 2020 and more than 150 professional and college awards were distributed in 100+ categories, including Advertising (TV, Internet, radio and digital) and Design (logo, packaging, website and illustration).

Maui-based design firm Sae Design Group took home six Pele Awards; while fellow Maui designer Artistry8 earned two awards; and Daryl Fujiwara, Zeno Design Studio and Naish International took home one award each.

  • “edible Hawaiian Islands Magazine” Publication Design. Client edible: Hawaiian Islands Magazine. Daryl Fujiwara of Maui—Designer; Dania Novack Katz—Publisher. PC: courtesy
  • Saemin Generator. PC: https://saedesigngroup.com/saemin-generator
  • 2021 Pele Silver. “Omagoodness!” #02A – Packaging. Client: Maui Oma Coffee Roasting Company. ZENO DESIGN STUDIO. PC: Courtesy
  • 2021 Pele Silver. “Stacey’s Garden Logo” #69 – Logo Design. Client: Stacey’s Garden. ARTISTRY8. Designer: Wailani Artates. PC: courtesy.
  • 2021 Pele Gold. “The Lash & Browhaus” #69 – Logo Design. Client: Stacey’s Garden. ARTISTRY8. Designer: Wailani Artates. PC: courtesy
  • “The Iconic Tiki” #02A – Packaging. Client: Hawaiian Host. SAE DESIGN GROUP. 2021 Pele Silver. PC: courtesy
  • 2021 Pele Silver. “MACC 25th Anniversary” #09B – Special Event Material Campaign. Client: Maui Arts and Culture Center. SAE DESIGN GROUP. PC: courtesy

Maui awards included:

2021 PELE GOLD

  • Saemin Generator” Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. #13 – Direct Marketing/Specialty Advertising. SAE DESIGN GROUP
  • Saimin Generator Microsite” #40– Advertising Industry Self-Promotion. SAE DESIGN GROUP
  • The Lash & Browhaus” #69 – Logo Design. Client: Stacey’s Garden. ARTISTRY8. Designer: Wailani Artates

2021 PELE SILVER

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2021 PELE BRONZE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

______

  • 2021 AAF Hawaii Person of the Year – Clifford Cheng. PC: courtesy
  • 2021 Ad 2 Person of the Year – Lauren Caliwag. PC: courtesy
  • 2021 Best of Show for Advertising HAW … AND CAMPAIGN Wall-To-Wall Studios. PC: courtesy
  • 2021 Best of Show for Design – LILIHA … LEIWA DRY MEIN Clarence Lee Design. PC: courtesy
  • 2021 Silver Medal Winner – Brad Shin. PC: courtesy

Major Award Winners of this year’s Pele Awards included:

BEST OF SHOW

  • 2021 BEST OF SHOW – DESIGN. Agency: CLARENCE LEE DESIGN. Client: Sun Noodle Brand
  • 2021 BEST OF SHOW – ADVERTISING. Agency: WALL-TO-WALL STUDIOS. Client: Hawaii Energy
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

JUDGE’S AWARDS

  • FABIAN HERRMANN 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: ETC Hotels – Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
  • JEREMY WIRTH 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. WALL-TO-WALL STUDIOS
  • ROZ ROMNEY 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: Hawaiian Airlines
  • MARY KNIGHT 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: NMG Network. Client: Lei
  • AMY HOOD 2021 JUDGE’S AWARD. Agency: Lights On. Client: Kaimana Beach Hotel

COLLEGE DIVISION

  • 2021 Best of Show – College Division (Recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from NMG Network). Dave Maluyo. Kapiolani Community College

AD PERSONS OF THE YEAR

  • 2021 AAF-Hawaii Person of the Year. Clifford Cheng, VOICE
  • 2021 AAF District 13 Silver Medal Winner. Bradley Shin, wasiswas
  • 2021 AD 2 Hawaii Person of the Year. Lauren Caliwag, Becker Communications

TOP AWARD WINNERS, BY AGENCY

  • Wall-To-Wall Studios 29 Awards
  • Anthology 22 Awards: 15 of them for Honolulu City & County projects
  • NMG Network 11 Awards
  • Clarence Lee Design 7 Awards
  • Sae Design Group 6 Awards
  • Hana Hou! The Magazine of Hawaiian Airlines 5 Awards
  • MVNP 5 Awards
  • iQ 360 5 Awards

For an entire list of the 2021 Pele Award Winners, visit:

About the Pele Awards

The Pele Awards have been part of Hawaii’s design community for over 40 years and are one of
15 national district competitions for the American Advertising Awards (ADDYs). It recognizes
the Best in Advertising and Design for the State of Hawaii for the past calendar year for
professionals, college and high school students. The Pele Awards is overseen by AAF District
13, a professional Trade organization representing Advertising in the State of Hawaii.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Amended Maui Emergency Rules: Expanded Outdoor Gatherings, Restaurant Hours 2Filming of “NCIS: Hawai‘i” Begins on O‘ahu 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending June 20, 2021 4Maui County Pool Phone Reservations End July 1 5Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Helps 250+ Maui Households 6June 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 70 Cases; 1 Death