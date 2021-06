Maui police responded to 10 burglaries, 10 vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 13-19, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 900% from the week before when one incident was reported. Vehicle thefts increased 100% from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

10 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, June 16, 11:35 a.m.: 600 block of Kūlike Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Hāliʻimaile:

Tuesday, June 15, 8:03 a.m.: 847 Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile. Non-residential, forced entry.

Hāna:

Tuesday, June 15, 2:41 p.m.: 46500 block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kāʻanapali:

Tuesday, June 15, 4:07 a.m.: 6 Kai Ala Drive, Kāʻanapali at Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort.

Kahului:

Thursday, June 17, 9:25 a.m.: 199 Dairy Road, Kahului at Tamura’s Fine Wine and Liquors. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, June 16, 1:07 a.m.: 200 block of Pakalana Place, Kīhei. Residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, June 15, 10:40 a.m.: 100 block of Hiki Place, Lahaina. Residential, forced entry.

Māʻalaea:

Tuesday, June 15, 7:05 a.m.: 200 block of Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, June 15, 7:16 a.m.: 224 Mamo Place, Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, June 16, 8:51 a.m.: Main St. / Maluhia Drive, Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

10 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Monday, June 14, 9:27 a.m.: 1-100 Kapuaimilia Place, Haʻikū. Toyota, green.

Monday, June 14, 5:38 p.m.: 100 block of N Holokai Road, Haʻikū. Toyota, grey.

Kahului:

Monday, June 14, 6:50 a.m.: ʻAlaʻihi St./Pulehu Place, Kahului. Honda, grey.

Kapalua:

Tuesday, June 15, 12:49 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway (30) BTW MP#37 & MP#38, Kapalua. Jaguar, blue.

Lahaina:

Sunday, June 13, 8:02 p.m.: Nākālele Point, Lahaina. Jeep, silver.

Monday, June 14, 5:15 p.m.: 300 block of Keawe, Lahaina. Ford, white.

Monday, June 14, 7:18 p.m.: 11200 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Ukumehame Beach Park. Honda, silver.

Nāpili:

Tuesday, June 15, 5:10 p.m.: 5315 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili at Nāpili Shores. Audi, white.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, June 15, 2:24 p.m.: Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway, Pukalani. Ford, grey.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, June 16, 8:51 a.m.: Main St. / Maluhia Drive, Wailuku. Toyota, silver.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāna:

Wednesday, June 16, 2:31 p.m.: 2900 block of Hāna, Hāna. Chevrolet, white.

Kahului:

Wednesday, June 16, 5:49 p.m.: 1 Hansen Road, Kahului at Puʻunēnē Post Office. Honda, white.

Thursday, June 17, 9:14 p.m.: 214 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Lowe’s Hoʻokele. Honda, blue.

Kīhei:

Monday, June 14, 4:29 p.m.: 1-100 Kūlanihākoʻi St., Kīhei. Honda, gold.

Wednesday, June 16, 1:24 a.m.: 700 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Yonfu, green.

Māʻalaea:

Tuesday, June 15, 7:25 a.m.: 200 block of Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea. Subaru, blue.

Waiheʻe: