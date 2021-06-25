Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:14 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:49 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:32 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:57 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:41 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Lows passing by far north of the area will continue to produce small, out of season, short period northwest swells through the remainder of the week and on into the middle of next week, keeping surf above typical summertime flat levels. A series of small south and southeast swell is expected throughout the forecast period, with a slightly larger south swell possible late Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the lack of significant trade winds over and upwind of the area, surf will remain small along east facing shores, with increasing surf possible next week as trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.