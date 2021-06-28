Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:20 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:04 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:17 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 05:14 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:01 AM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small south and southeast swells will produce near summertime average surf along south facing shores through early Tuesday. A new long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Tuesday will likely cause an increase in surf heights along south facing shores from Tuesday night through Wednesday. A larger long-period south- southwest swell is expected to arrive next Sunday. The current northwest swell will gradually decrease through mid-week. A new small northwest swell arriving Friday may produce a small bump in surf heights along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Friday into Saturday. The moderate trade winds will produce small surf along east facing shores during the next few days. As the trade winds gradually strengthen, expect choppy surf to increase along east facing shores as we head into next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.