Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:20 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 06:04 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 01:17 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 05:14 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:01 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small south and southeast swells will produce near summertime average surf along south facing shores through early Tuesday. A new long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Tuesday will likely cause an increase in surf heights along south facing shores from Tuesday night through Wednesday. A larger long-period south- southwest swell is expected to arrive next Sunday. The current northwest swell will gradually decrease through mid-week. A new small northwest swell arriving Friday may produce a small bump in surf heights along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Friday into Saturday. The moderate trade winds will produce small surf along east facing shores during the next few days. As the trade winds gradually strengthen, expect choppy surf to increase along east facing shores as we head into next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
