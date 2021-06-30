Donald E. Huffner, Jr. Image courtesy of James Campbell Company.

Following a nationwide search, the James Campbell Company LLC selected Donald E. Huffner, Jr. as the company’s new president and chief executive officer effective August 1.

Huffner brings more than three decades of business and leadership experience in real estate to the company. He most recently served as president and chief executive of Colliers Enterprises in Naples, Florida.

“Don’s experience in all sectors of real estate including development, investment, management, operations and leasing, as well as asset management, makes him the ideal candidate to lead JCC forward. We are pleased he accepted the position and are excited for him to join the company,” said David Carey, chairman of the board, JCC. “While we are based in Hawaiʻi, JCC has grown into a nationally diversified real estate company, and I am confident that Don will help to manage and develop our company and its investments even further.”

Prior to leading Colliers Enterprises, Mr. Huffner served as senior managing director of AIG Global Real Estate in New York; senior vice president of Equity Office Properties in New York, Washington D.C. and Atlanta Regions; and senior managing director at CB Richard Ellis in Ohio.

“It’s an honor to have been selected to lead a national real estate company whose history and values are firmly rooted in the state of Hawaiʻi. I look forward to relocating to Oʻahu and becoming an engaged member of the community,” said Donald Huffner.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Huffner currently serves as ULI Chairman – MF Platinum Council, on the McWhinney Board of Advisors, REGA Advisory Board and Advisory Board of the New York Community Trust’s “RSVP for the Children.” He grew up in Ohio and graduated with honors from University of Cincinnati with degrees in Accounting and Finance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Huffner succeeds Timothy Brauer who resigned from JCC in January. Since then, Stephen Hansen, who serves on the Company’s Board of Directors has been the interim president and chief executive officer. “We genuinely appreciate Steve’s willingness to lead JCC through the transition and selection of its new president and CEO. We value his leadership and expertise and look forward to his continued service as a member of the board,” said Carey.