There is no tsunami expected following a magnitude 5.2 (preliminary 5.0) earthquake reported at 1:44 p.m. HST on Monday, July 5, 2021 off the Hamakua Coast of Hawaiʻi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected, but some areas may have experienced shaking. While the quake was located off of the Big Island, early reports indicate the quake could be felt as far away as parts of Maui including Kīhei, Makawao, Hāna, and Kahului. The majority of “felt reports” are coming from the Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Kamuela areas of Hawaiʻi Island.

The USGS reports that the quake occurred at a depth of 12.7 km and was located near the following cities:

Kukuihaele, Hawaiʻi, 10.1 km (6.3 mi) SSE Population: 336 Hilo, Hawaiʻi, 75.3 km (46.8 mi) SE Population: 43263 Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, 75.6 km (47 mi) SSW Population: 11975 Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi, 94.8 km (58.9 mi) SE Population: 11404 Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, 264.8 km (164.5 mi) WNW Population: 371657



According to HVO Scientist-in-Charge, Ken Hon, the earthquake had no observable impact on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes. “This earthquake is related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying ocean crust and mantle. These earthquakes are relatively common and not directly related to volcanic processes. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The Alert Levels / Color Codes remain at ADVISORY/YELLOW for Kīlauea and Mauna Loa at this time.”

The HVO reports the largest previous earthquake in the area was a magnitude-4.2 that occurred on Oct. 30, 2010 and was located 4 miles east of Kukuihaele at a depth of 21 miles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.