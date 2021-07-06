Maui police arrested 22 individuals for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police also conducted 16 intoxication checkpoints, screening a total of 1,546 vehicles during the three day effort that began on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Police also towed 20 vehicles related to OVUII arrests. Any vehicle that was not towed under the county ordinance had disabling damages due to a motor vehicle crash, or there was a sober passenger able to legally drive the vehicle.

As of July 5, 2021 Maui County Police have made 298 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) arrests with 10 Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant for a total of 308 total year to date arrests, compared to 278 the same time last year. That represents an 11% Increase over the same time last year.

In the State of Hawaiʻi, an OVUII arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense. Or if a person was convicted of Habitual OVUII one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.

Maui Police Department Traffic Commander, Lieutenant William Hankins, said, “The public can expect the impaired driving checkpoints as well as saturation patrols to continue throughout the remainder of this year. We will do everything in our power to stop impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims. We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable injuries and deaths that have occurred on our roadways.”