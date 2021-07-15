A man from Kahului, Maui is among the latest grand prize winners for the state Department of Health’s #HiGotVaccinated campaign.

Foy Hanta of Kahului, Maui – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

An additional 15 winners were announced today, including:

Foy Hanta of Kahului, Maui – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Diane Sether of Kaneohe – $1,000 Gift Card to NAPA Auto Parts

Eddie Yoon of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Emil Sarono of Mililani – Kahala Hotel & Resort Staycation Package (Valued at $2540)

Garry Pammer of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Jared Tavete of Laie – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Jason Ordenstein of Honolulu – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

Jessica Dang of Honolulu – Vacations Hawaii Las Vegas Package for Two

Jocelyn Payumo of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Joseph Flores of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Joseph Russell of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Kelsey Wong of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Kira Miyatake of Kailua – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Mary Anne Colin of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Molly Wilt of Waialua – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

The Independent Hawaiʻi Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

The names of the remaining 53 individuals selected for grand prizes will be announced throughout the week, as winners are verified. More than 260,000 individuals registered for the chance to win prizes to date.

New prizes will be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com by July 19. As Round One verifications are still taking place, moving the launch of Round Two to July 19 will allow for the current round of contestants to be verified and awarded their prizes.

Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered to win in July. They do not need to register again.

Many of the deals and discounts will also be extended into July and beyond. Businesses wishing to provide deals and discounts or more prizes should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaiʻi, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.