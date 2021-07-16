Eviction Moratorium. PC: Office of the Governor.

A roundtable discussion is planned on Maui to assist both landlords and tenants impacted by the end of the eviction moratorium, which expires on Aug. 6, 2021.

State Representative Troy Hashimoto and Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura host the live roundtable from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The event will also be aired on AKAKU 53 and 54.

Rep. Hashimoto and Councilmember Sugimura will be joined by landlord and tenant attorneys, mediation administrators, and rent and utility assistance administrators.

“We know that there are families and hardworking residents who haven’t connected with these services yet and I’m really concerned about that,” said Sugimura. “It’s a lot of information but there is also so much help. You can make appointments to have someone walk you through the paperwork and services are even being translated to help language barriers. We want to help everyone who needs it.”

Interested landlord and tenants can tune in to learn about the end of the moratorium, the resources available in Maui County, how to reach out for support, and the options available.

For more information contact Councilmember Sugimura at cell 808-870-8047, office 808-270-7939 or by emailing [email protected]