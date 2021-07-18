Kahikinui crash. (7.17.21) PC: Maui Police Department

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash along a remote section of the Piʻilani Highway in Kahikinui, reported at around 10:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The crash occurred approximately 9 miles east of Kula Highway, near Mile 22.

Police say the collision occurred as the male operator of a 2003 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan was traveling west on Piʻilani Highway (31), when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled left of the centerline, left the paved portion of the roadway, and entered the unpaved shoulder on the makai side of the highway. The sedan then rolled over before coming to a final rest upside down on its roof.

The operator, who was the lone occupant, was partially ejected from the sedan.

As a result of this collision, the operator sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he has not yet been identified.

A police investigation reveals that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol have yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing; however, information gathered during the preliminary investigation leads Traffic Investigators to suspect that alcohol and speed were contributing factors to this collision.