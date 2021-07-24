(L to R) Jason Dang, Royle Taogoshi, Brian Iwasaki and Patrick Inouye. Portraits Courtesy of First Hawaiian Bank.

First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Harrison announced the advancement of three individuals and one new hire.

Jason Dang: Vice President and Digital Banking Division Manager. Jason Dang has been promoted to vice president and Digital Banking Division manager at First Hawaiian Bank. He is responsible for managing the online banking, mobile banking and fhb.com corporate website, including the strategy, growth, optimization and integrations of each platform and service. He has over a decade of experience managing products/platforms. A graduate of the Bank’s Emerging Leaders Program, he has been with the bank since 2013.

Royle Taogoshi: Vice President and Team Leader, Commercial Banking Group. Royle Taogoshi has been promoted to vice president and team leader of First Hawaiian Bank’s Commercial Banking Group. He manages a team of business banking officers at FHB’s Kahului Branch on Maui, who guide customers and prospective clients on the Bank’s retail and commercial products and services. He has over 10 years of banking experience, joining the bank in 2011 as a Business Banking associate and was promoted to team leader in 2019.

Brian Iwasaki: Business Banking Officer & Team Leader, Main Banking Region. Brian Iwasaki has been promoted to Business Banking officer & team leader at First Hawaiian Bank’s Main Banking Region. He has 18 years of banking experience and leads a team of business bankers who help clients achieve their financial objectives by assisting with their loans, deposit accounts and credit needs. He joined the bank in 2014 and is a graduate of the Bank’s Emerging Leaders Program.

Patrick Inouye: Vice President and Commercial Real Estate Officer. Patrick Inouye has joined First Hawaiian Bank as a vice president and Commercial Real Estate officer in First Hawaiian Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Division. He is responsible for underwriting commercial real estate loans, reviewing loan documentation, as well as monitoring construction loan disbursements, loan repayment and covenant compliance. He has 29 years of banking experience.