The Maui Memorial Medical Center today announced it is implementing a vaccine requirement for visitors to the hospital, effective today, July 26, 2021.

The updated hospital visitor policy requires visitors to be fully vaccinated before entering the facility. There are exceptions to this requirement including pediatric patients, obstetric patients and for American Disabilities Act, or end-of-life situations. More details on this policy and exceptions can be found on the Maui Health website.

The updated policy comes as an increase in COVID-19 activity in both Maui County and at the hospital have been reported. A spokesperson said the hospital is having more positive patients admitted, just as counterparts across our state and country are experiencing.

“Our priority continues to be to protect our patients, employees, providers, and visitors,” said Tracy Dallarda, a spokesperson for Maui Health and Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“This is an important reminder that COVID-19 and its variants remain a part of our world, as reflected in the recent surge of cases. The most important precaution everyone can do is for all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself, your family and friends, and neighbors. We are encouraged that more Maui residents received their first dose of the vaccine at our Friday vaccine clinic than we have seen in weeks,” said Dallarda.

The Maui Health vaccine clinic, located in the MMMC main lobby, is ongoing with July clinic hours Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, please visit www.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.