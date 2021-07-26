Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui Memorial Medical Center Vaccine Requirement for Visitors, Effective Today

July 26, 2021, 2:10 PM HST
* Updated July 26, 2:11 PM
54 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Memorial Medical Center. Image credit: file Kaiser.

The Maui Memorial Medical Center today announced it is implementing a vaccine requirement for visitors to the hospital, effective today, July 26, 2021.

The updated hospital visitor policy requires visitors to be fully vaccinated before entering the facility. There are exceptions to this requirement including pediatric patients, obstetric patients and for American Disabilities Act, or end-of-life situations. More details on this policy and exceptions can be found on the Maui Health website.

The updated policy comes as an increase in COVID-19 activity in both Maui County and at the hospital have been reported. A spokesperson said the hospital is having more positive patients admitted, just as counterparts across our state and country are experiencing.

“Our priority continues to be to protect our patients, employees, providers, and visitors,” said Tracy Dallarda, a spokesperson for Maui Health and Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“This is an important reminder that COVID-19 and its variants remain a part of our world, as reflected in the recent surge of cases. The most important precaution everyone can do is for all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself, your family and friends, and neighbors. We are encouraged that more Maui residents received their first dose of the vaccine at our Friday vaccine clinic than we have seen in weeks,” said Dallarda.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Health vaccine clinic, located in the MMMC main lobby, is ongoing with July clinic hours Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please visit www.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (54)
Trending Now
1UPDATE/ROAD OPEN: Downed Pole on Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Olowalu 2July 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 276 Cases, 2 Deaths 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending July 25, 2021 4Coast Guard Rescues 15 Mariners Aboard Disabled Sail Boat off Hawaiʻi 5Maui Design Firm Wins International Design Award for Kīhei Beach Project 6Maui Girl’s Wish to be a Navy SEAL, Brought to Life by Trident Adventures on O‘ahu