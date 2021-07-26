PacWhale Eco-Adventures is offering a new three-hour cruise to see dolphins off the coast of Lanaʻi. Photo Courtesy: PacWhale Eco-Adventures

PacWhale Eco-Adventures is offering a new Dolphin Watch Deluxe roundtrip cruise to Lanaʻi that is designed to inspire marine conservation while providing vital funds for the Pacific Whale Foundation’s Research, Education and Conservation programs.

During the three-hour cruise, certified marine naturalists will provide information about acrobatic spinner dolphins, friendly bottlenose dolphins and inquisitive pantropical spotted dolphins — all of which are known to appear at times off the Lana‘i coastline.

The cruise sets sail from Lahaina Harbor on Ocean Spirit — a state-of-the-art luxury sailing vessel with a current maximum capacity of 35 passengers. Cruises leave at 1 pm daily, weather permitting, from now through November. The cruise includes drinks and lunch catered by Three’s Bar & Grill.

“We had a revelation this year,” PacWhale Ecotour Manager Morgan Wittmer said in a news release. “… Yummy snacks and cocktails paired with seeing and learning about marine mammals is a marriage that really works during whale-watch season; we determined it would work just as well on a dolphin watch.”

The Dolphin Watch Deluxe sails regularly throughout the summer and early fall depending on weather or other prohibitive conditions. In order to ensure safe and sustainable wildlife viewing, all PacWhale Eco-Adventures ecotours strictly adhere to PWF’s research-driven “Be Whale Aware” and “Dolphin Wise” policies. Per current CDC, state and local guidelines, masks are no longer required on the vessel’s outdoor decks and viewing areas.

Dolphin sightings are guaranteed on each trip. If no dolphins are sighted, guests may register for another PacWhale Eco-Adventures Dolphin Watch Deluxe free of charge within 12 months of the initial booking. Call 808-249-8811 or check the online schedule for availability.

All Dolphin Watch Deluxe trips leave from Lahaina Harbor with passenger check-in at PWF Ocean Store, 612 Front St. in Lahaina, 45 minutes prior to the 1 pm departure. Book online at www.PacificWhale.org/dolphin-watch-deluxe and save up to $10 per person.