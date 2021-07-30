Maui Memorial Medical Center. Image credit: file Kaiser.

Due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 variants on island, the Maui Memorial Medical Center is updating its visitor policy for the second time this week.

Effective Saturday July 31, no visitors will be allowed entry to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, with the exception of the following:

One OB support person.

One ADA support person for patients with disabilities.

One Parent or guardian of pediatric patients.

Up to two visitors per patient for end of live, comfort care and/or significant changes in condition.

On Monday, the Maui Memorial Medical Center began implementing a vaccine requirement for visitors to the hospital.

The changes come as Maui County’s positivity rate is at 3.1%–which represents a 91% increase from just two weeks ago.

With the pace of increased community spread, hospital representatives say the step was a difficult, but proactive one to reduce the potential introduction of the virus into the hospital.

“Most concerning is the rapid increase of variants on island, including the Delta variant, which is the most transmissible and responsible for more severe disease,” said hospital spokesperson Tracy Dallarda. “In early June the random sampling of positive tests from Maui showed no trace of the Delta variant, but just a month later, it was evident in 33% of positive test samples. It is expected this variant, and others, are circulating more widely in our community than tests have shown.”

In the interim, patients can connect with their loved ones virtually and caregivers will help coordinate the use of a device if they do not have access to one.

“We are hopeful this restricted policy can be lifted soon, and we will continue to closely monitor the Maui County and state positivity rates for signs of reduced viral spread,” said Dallarda.

Health officials maintain that the best protection from COVID-19 and its variants is the vaccine. More information is available online at Maui Health.