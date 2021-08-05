Images courtesy of individual recipients of the 2021 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship.

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships each to 42 students from Maui County.

Among the 42 recipients of this year’s RAMCF Presidential Scholarship is 2021 Lāna‘i High School graduate Mary Claire Manuel. This fall, she will be attending the University of Arizona, where she plans to study architecture. “After finishing this program, I plan to come back home to Lānaʻi and help with affordable homes,” Manuel said. “I feel very grateful for RAM’s generous support because I will be one step closer in achieving my educational goals.”

Briana Bandy is a 2019 Lahainaluna High School graduate and a three-time RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipient. She will start her junior year this fall at Arizona State University, where she is studying secondary education English. “The Realtors Association of Maui’s continued generosity toward me is absolutely life-changing,” Bandy said. “I am beyond grateful and so happy that so many people believe in me and want to support me on my journey.”

Since its inception in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Fund has awarded $854,000 in academic scholarships to college-bound high school seniors and past scholarship recipients who can apply every year they are in school for up to four years.

Funds for the annual scholarships have been raised through Mea Kako‘o, a group of sponsors who collectively donate money to the program, and events like the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, RAM’s Got Talent event, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Golf Event and RAM’s annual installation and membership gala. When in-person fundraising events had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, RAM members voluntarily donated a portion of their closed transactions to RAMCF.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“A lot of these agents are consistently giving back to the community — if it’s not the RAM Community Foundation, it’s their own personal charity they love and support,” said 2020-21 RAM President Joe Hogin. “I’m thankful that I work with a group of professionals that truly cares about the community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications for next year’s RAMCF Presidential Scholarship will be available in early 2022. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a high school senior or a former recipient of the scholarship (from the previous three years) and must be in the process of applying or reapplying to an accredited college or university or trade school. Applicants must also be full-time Maui County residents who are currently attending or have previously attended a public or private high school in Maui County; however, students attending private high schools off-island will be considered residents of Maui County if they are living off-island for the specific purpose of attending that private high school. Current GED participants are also encouraged to apply.