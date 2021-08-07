Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:20 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:47 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:00 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will hold near the summertime average through the weekend. East shore surf will then gradually lower to slightly below normal levels by the middle to latter part of next week. Small background south swells will keep surf below seasonal levels through Monday. A new long period south swell is forecast to arrive Monday, with surf rising to near or above the summertime average Tuesday through late next week. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores through Monday. A series of overlapping west-northwest swells are expected to give a boost to north shore surf Wednesday through next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning. This shifts to the NE and fades a bit in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.