Maui Surf Forecast for August 07, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will hold near the summertime average through the weekend. East shore surf will then gradually lower to slightly below normal levels by the middle to latter part of next week. Small background south swells will keep surf below seasonal levels through Monday. A new long period south swell is forecast to arrive Monday, with surf rising to near or above the summertime average Tuesday through late next week. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores through Monday. A series of overlapping west-northwest swells are expected to give a boost to north shore surf Wednesday through next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning. This shifts to the NE and fades a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com