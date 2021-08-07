Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 07, 2021

August 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:20 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:47 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:00 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will hold near the summertime average through the weekend. East shore surf will then gradually lower to slightly below normal levels by the middle to latter part of next week. Small background south swells will keep surf below seasonal levels through Monday. A new long period south swell is forecast to arrive Monday, with surf rising to near or above the summertime average Tuesday through late next week. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north facing shores through Monday. A series of overlapping west-northwest swells are expected to give a boost to north shore surf Wednesday through next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning.  This shifts to the NE and fades a bit in the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1VIDEO: Maui Paddleboarder Airlifted After Nearly 12 Hour Overnight Search in Olowalu  2Aug. 6, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 628 Cases, Second Highest Day on Record  3New Invasive Species, Rose-Ringed Parakeets Found on Maui  4Maui Healthcare Providers Join in Announcing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate  5Aug. 5, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 655 Cases, Highest Single Day on Record  6Lt. Gov.: 655 Cases, 6.86% Positivity Rate, 166 Hospitalized in Hawaiʻi on Aug. 5