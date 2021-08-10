Maui Business

PHOTO: Instagram @estersmaui

Esters Fair Prospect commemorates its inaugural milestone with a few acts of aloha to show their appreciation for the Maui community that has embraced and supported them throughout this past year.

Kamaʻāina that stop by the bar’s first birthday party on today, Tuesday, Aug. 10, will be treated to special libations and boozy shave ice crafted by co-owners, Jessica Everett and Suzanne Navarro, along with festive sweet treats, savory pūpū, and raffles with chances to win eclectic swag. 

“We’re using our anniversary as an excuse to toast to and thank all of the incredible people that have helped make this place special.” says Everett. “Opening in the midst of a pandemic… we weren’t sure what to expect, but the love we have felt from our Maui ‘ohana over the past year has been absolutely incredible.” 

Esters will also feature a specialty cocktail; “The Nineteenth Amendment,” a rum-based concoction with a nod to Women’s Equality Day. All proceeds from the cocktail (available Aug. 10-Sept. 10) will be donated to Women Helping Women, a Maui-based organization working to end domestic violence and offer safety, support, and empowerment to women and children. A donation box benefiting ReVive Boutique will also be set up, encouraging patrons to contribute women’s clothing.

“What better way to celebrate the anniversary of our female-owned business than by honoring and celebrating women’s rights.” says Navarro. “We’re proud of who we are and the history that got us here, and we’re so grateful to have an opportunity to support the important mission of this amazing organization.”

Esters has contributed to various other charities and nonprofits in the past year, including Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation and Special Olympics Maui, to help raise awareness and kōkua our community. The bar also works to support Maui’s local artisans by doubling as a gallery displaying (and selling) art from Jackie Eitel, Sebastian Stevens, Jennifer Valenzuela, and Max Poynton.    

After two years of strategic planning and hard work, 30 years of (combined) experience in the bar/restaurant industry, and a lifetime of dreaming of owning their own bar, Everett and Navarro opened Esters Fair Prospect on Aug. 10, 2020 and are “looking forward to serving up innovative cocktails and good vibes for many years to come.” 

Esters Fair Prospect is located at 2050 Main Street in Maui’s historic Wailuku town.

