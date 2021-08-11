Maui Coronavirus Updates

60 Active COVID-19 Infections Among Inmates and Staff at Maui Jail

August 11, 2021, 5:30 PM HST
MCCC. Photo courtesy Department of Public Safety.

An additional 21 inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center in Wailuku tested positive for COVID-19 today, bringing the number of active infections to 60 among inmates and staff. The breakdown includes 17 staff and 43 active inmate infections at the Maui jail.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.  Public Safety Department health care staff and the Department of Health have initiated contact tracing and are coordinating voluntary testing for inmates. 

Earlier this week, Tommy Johnson, PSD Deputy Director for Corrections commented in a press release on the updated data from corrections facilities around the state saying, “The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is conducting contact tracing and investigation, but it is safe to say that the preliminary cause appears to be from the rapid community spread across our state.”

The Department of Public Safety continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination. 

