Exclusive Interview: Maui Mayor Victorino Discusses Critical Issues Facing Maui County Today

August 11, 2021, 9:12 AM HST
168 Comments
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino sits down with Pacific Media Group COO and Maui Now Director, Jack Dugan to address some of the greatest challenges facing the county today.

In an interview with Maui Now, Mayor Victorino identified that the new Delta variant and Delta plus of the coronavirus as the greatest challenge facing the county.

“Over the last 16 months we have never had these kinds of numbers per day for the state and for Maui – for the Big Island and even Kaua’i,” said Mayor Victorino.

The Mayor also expressed his concern for the safety and well-being of those who worked at medical facilities since the onset of the pandemic.

“The use of our hospital and our hospital staff…they are being taxed, they have been doing this for 16 straight months. It’s really been taxed on them.”

Mayor Victorino hopes for the slow down of the spread of the Delta variant in the next few weeks to avoid overloading hospitals.

Watch the video above to hear from Mayor Victorino address the following issues critical to Maui County:

  • Current Status of Maui County
  • Tourism and Resource Management
  • Issues in East Maui and Tourism to Hāna
  • Employment
  • Real Estate and Affordable Housing

Comments

