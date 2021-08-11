Maui News
A Texas man, pulled unresponsive from West Maui waters on Wednesday morning, has died.
Police were called to the beach area fronting 2605 Kāʻanapali Parkway at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, for a report of an unresponsive male snorkeler found in the water.
Upon arrival, life saving measures were being performed by first responder personnel; however, those measures proved unsuccessful.
The victim has since been identified as Alan Cotter, 59, of Coppell, Texas.
A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.
