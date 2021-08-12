Maui Coronavirus Updates

24 More Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates at Maui Jail

August 12, 2021, 5:48 PM HST
An additional 24 inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center in Wailuku tested positive for COVID-19 today, bringing the number of active infections to 84 among inmates and staff. The breakdown includes 17 staff and 67 active inmate infections at the Maui jail. 

The results today also included 129 negative results and one that was inconclusive and being re-tested.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.  Public Safety Department health care staff and the Department of Health have initiated contact tracing and are coordinating voluntary testing for inmates. 

Earlier this week, Tommy Johnson, PSD Deputy Director for Corrections commented in a press release on the updated data from corrections facilities around the state saying, “The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is conducting contact tracing and investigation, but it is safe to say that the preliminary cause appears to be from the rapid community spread across our state.” 

The Department of Public Safety continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination. 

