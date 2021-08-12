Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-2 1-2 1-2 1-2 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:29 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:45 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:49 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest will gradually lower from tonight into the weekend. A larger southwest swell arriving Sunday will likely continue to build through early next week. A small, reinforcing west-northwest swell is expected to reach the islands later today and tonight. A slightly larger west-northwest swell may arrive this weekend, and persist through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small into early next week due to the lighter trade winds locally and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.