Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 12, 2021

August 12, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-2
1-2
1-2
1-2 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:29 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:45 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:49 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south-southwest will gradually lower from tonight into the weekend. A larger southwest swell arriving Sunday will likely continue to build through early next week. A small, reinforcing west-northwest swell is expected to reach the islands later today and tonight. A slightly larger west-northwest swell may arrive this weekend, and persist through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small into early next week due to the lighter trade winds locally and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Ige Executive Order Once Again Reduces Gatherings and Sets Capacity Limits  2Exclusive Interview: Maui Mayor Victorino Discusses Critical Issues Facing Maui County Today  3Texas Man Dies, Pulled Unresponsive from West Maui Waters  4Aug. 11, 2021 COVID-19 Update: Delay in Lab Reporting Results in Partial Count of 472 Cases in Hawai‘i, 2 Deaths  5Maui Man Dies After Found Unresponsive at ʻĪao Valley State Park  6Aug. 10, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 436 Cases