Maui Surf Forecast for August 12, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|South Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south-southwest will gradually lower from tonight into the weekend. A larger southwest swell arriving Sunday will likely continue to build through early next week. A small, reinforcing west-northwest swell is expected to reach the islands later today and tonight. A slightly larger west-northwest swell may arrive this weekend, and persist through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small into early next week due to the lighter trade winds locally and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com