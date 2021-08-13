The Hawai‘i Department of Health, Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to Nalu’s South Shore Grill (at 1280 South Kīhei Road, #132) in Kīhei on July 29, 2021. The food establishment was closed due to “multiple critical food safety violations and the immediate health hazard of widespread uncorrected cold-holding issues,” according to a department announcement.

They remained closed until they could ensure that all cold-holding units remained at ≤41°F during operating hours and they restaurant has since received DOH approval to reopen.

According to the DOH, repeated inspections “established a history of cold-holding issues.” Food establishments are required to have adequate equipment for temperature control to keep potentially hazardous food safely at temperatures 41°F or below.

The DOH says other critical violations observed that were corrected on-site allegedly included: Bare hands handling ready-to-eat foods; No soap at one hand wash sink; Washing a utensil in a hand wash sink; Bar dishwasher had no detergent or sanitizer; Raw fish stored above ready-to-eat foods; and a fly landed on a piece of uncooked chicken.

On Aug. 2, a follow-up inspection confirmed that all violations were corrected.

The food establishment is taking the following measures to maintain foods at proper cold-holding temperatures:

The owner reported that new refrigeration units have been purchased and are anticipated to be installed by November 2021. These units are intended to reduce the strain on the walk-in chill unit by reducing the number of times the walk-in chill is accessed;

Curtains were installed at entryways to the walk-in chill to reduce cold air escaping;

Some dairy items were moved and stored in the walk-in chill #2 that maintains ≤41°F; and

The establishment will keep daily cold-holding logs for all refrigeration units to monitor temperatures, and ensure temperature remains ≤41°F.

The DOH approved the establishment to reopen on Aug. 2 and a green placard was posted.

Health inspection reports for food establishments in Hawai‘i are available for review online. To review recent inspection records, enter the name of the establishment in the search field. For past inspections, enter the date range in the advance search options.