The 19th Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest is seeking contestants. The contest will be live-streamed from the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Applicants can apply online via Google forms or at festivalsofaloha.com/falsetto-contest.

Due to enhanced COVID regulations the committee is not offering seating to the public at this time. Spectators are asked to tune in to Facebook LIVE on facebook.com/festivalsofaloha.

“We were not able to hold the contest last year and I don’t want to cancel again. What would have been our 20th contest this year, is the 19th. Safety first, we are moving forward with our traditions within the parameters of the “new norm,”” said Daryl Fujiwara, Event Coordinator.

The purpose of this event is to provide a championship opportunity for amateur falsetto singers, as well as to provide a dynamic platform for the preservation and perpetuation of Hawaiʻi’s unique falsetto traditions. Additionally, it is designed to honor and uphold the cultural and entertainment ideals and integrity as modeled by the late Uncle Richard Hoʻopiʻi––Hawaiian falsetto legend, member of the renowned musical duo, The Hoʻopiʻi Brothers, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award co-recipient, a National Endowment of the Arts Folk Heritage Fellowship co-recipient, a Grammy Award co-recipient, and the founder of the Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Contest.

Contest Rules:

Male Solo “Amateur” Contestant (has not been signed to a label or released a solo album; and has not already won or championed another falsetto contest). Contestants are highly encouraged to accompany themselves musically using their own instrument; especially ʻukulele or guitar. Contestants may use the back-up three person band provided by Festivals of Aloha, or bring their own back-up musicians. A maximum of three back-up musicians is permitted. However, to acknowledge the increased difficulty of playing an instrument while singing, reliance solely on back-up musicians without self-accompaniment will result in the contestant receiving a score of 4/10. Accompanying oneself musically will result in a possible score of 6/10 through 10/10. Non-singing, non-speaking musical accompaniment only. Taped/CD/Media-File music is not permitted. No duplication of songs. The first to respond will reserve his selection for his performance. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age by Sept. 18. Applicants must complete and return Contestant Application Form, Demo Recording by Sept 1. Contestant Song must be relevant to Hawai’i, must be performed in Hawaiian, and must be approved by the committee. Applicant’s demo recording must accompany application and feature the song listed on the Contestants Application Form. Because Hawaiian language – is a judged component, the song selected should consist of at least 90% Hawaiian language lyrics. Automatic point deductions for songs consisting of less than 90% Hawaiian language will be subject to suggestions of the Head Language Judge. Performance is limited to seven minutes, including interpretation, actual song and musical accompaniment. Song interpretation is mandatory and must precede the song. Contestant is responsible for any and all expenses arising from his participation in the contest. This includes, and is not limited to, travel expenses, costumes, back-up musicians, equipment and flowers. Aloha attire is recommended. Lei and other ethnic Hawaiian accessories are encouraged.

Judging Criteria:

Judging will be based on the following criteria. Judges will rank contestants in each category on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the highest score). Total points possible is 550.

Vocals/Music – Vocal Quality (Balance, Intonation, Strength, etc.); Vocal Technique (Control, Ha‘i (up/down), Glissando, Vibrato, etc.); Vocal Aesthetics (Dynamics/Expression, Individuality, Phrasing, etc.); Musicianship (self-accompanied or not).

Hawaiian language – Mele Background (Composer, mo‘olelo; mana‘o/inspiration; amount and accuracy of mo‘olelo Hawai‘i); Pronunciation/Enunciation (Articulation and command of the Hawaiian Language, Kahakō, ʻokina, phrasing, etc.); Technique (Ha‘i/grace note in appropriate places; comfort/ease in mo‘olelo delivery).

Overall presentation – Grooming; Stage presence, connection with audience; Posture; Communication (Accurate, Enlightening, Entertaining, etc.); Delivery; Emotion; Honorific of Hawaiian cultural values.

Time penalty, one point per minute overtime deduction: A one-point deduction off contestant’s final score will be assessed for each minute that the contestant exceeds the five-minute time limit.

Tie – The Head Judge will deliberate ties based on the difficulty/intricacy of the language and vocal techniques employed in the presentation of the tied mele, as well as the overall “polish” of the tied presentations.

Past contest winners are posted below:

2020 – COVID-19 / Cancelled

2019 – Ikaika Mendez, ʻUlupakakua, Maui

2018 – Kaulike Pescaia, Kīhei, Maui

2017 – Kason Gomes, Wailuku, Maui

2016 – Greg Juan, Wailuku, Maui

2015 – Kamalei Kawa‘a, Waiehu, Maui

2014 – Grant Kono, Honolulu, Oʻahu

2013 – Micah Hoapili Ku‘aimoku De Aguiar, Kona, Hawai‘i

2012 – Joshua No‘eau Kalima, Hilo, Hawai‘i

2011 – Ezra Kaui Krueger, Maui, Hawai‘i

2010 – Po‘okela Wood, Maui, Hawai‘i

2009 – Pomaika‘i Krueger, Maui, Hawai‘i

2008 – Kamakani Kiaha, Moloka‘i, Hawai‘i

2007 – Kapono Na‘ili‘ili, Oʻahu, Hawai‘i

2006 – Kalani Benanua, Lāna‘i, Hawai‘i

2005 – Hiroshi Okada, Japan

2004 – Kai Ho‘opi‘i – Maui, Hawai‘i

2003 – Kamaka Fernandez, Maui, Hawai‘i

2002 – Ramzey Ho‘opi‘i, Maui, Hawai‘i

The public is also invited to watch the Festivals of Aloha 2020-2021 Virtual Ho‘olaule‘a. Below are links to watch:

2021 Festival Ribbons are now available. Proceeds generated from sale of our ribbons help to produce the events. Call or text 808-268-9285.

For the most up to date info visit festivalsofaloha.com.