West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to 50 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to 50 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Mostly dry and breezy trade wind conditions will continue through the weekend with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations through the overnight and early morning periods. Trades will diminish Monday through Tuesday as a trough passes to the north from east to west. This will give way to a land and sea breeze pattern driving clouds and a few showers over interior and leeward locations through the afternoons. A return of breezy trade wind conditions are expected Wednesday through the second half of the week.

Discussion

Moderate to breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue through Sunday. Showers will favor windward the mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods. With the exception of the Kona slopes, the drought conditions will continue over our leeward areas with little to no rainfall in the forecast. The best chances for any leeward showers will come Monday through Tuesday as upper heights lower and a surface trough passes to the north. This will shut the trades off locally, which will translate to a land and sea breeze regime setting up. Although the better instability will remain positioned off to the north beneath an upper low, a few afternoon showers over our parched leeward soils can’t be ruled out. With the lack of any deep moisture, rainfall accumulations will remain limited.

For the extended period, guidance remains in decent agreement and shows a return of a more typical trade wind pattern Wednesday through the second half of the week as the upper low and surface trough continue westward and away from the region. Clouds and showers will shift back over windward and mountain locations, with the best chances being overnight through the early morning hours.

Aviation

High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place through the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor north and east facing slopes and coasts. Windward shower activity is expected to decrease in the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated spillover showers expected across leeward areas of the smaller islands–especially overnight.

For Leeward Big Island, light afternoon sea breezes will encourage cumulus development along south and west facing slopes. However, a well defined inversion around 09 kft will limit shower development and minimize precipitation amounts.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for low level turbulence over and downwind of the mountains of all islands. This AIRMET will likely continue through Saturday evening and possibly Sunday evening.

Marine

High pressure far N of the islands will support locally strong trade winds today, maintaining Small Craft Advisory (SCA) conditions for the typically windier areas around the Big Island and Maui County. Wind speeds will begin to trend down tonight and Sunday, as a developing low-level trough to the distant NE loosens the low-level pressure gradient, especially over the E end of the chain. This may also briefly and subtly back winds to the NE over the Kauai end of the chain. As the trough moves W, and passes N of the islands on Monday and Tuesday, light E/SE winds are anticipated statewide. E trade winds will strengthen on Wednesday as the trough moves W of the area, but may still be veered to the SE near Kauai.

A long-lived, long-period WNW swell will have several pulses that arrive through early next week. A relatively small S swell will persist through the weekend. A large, long-lived, long period S swell will have several pulses that arrive from Monday through Wednesday, with peak surf heights along S facing shores likely reaching our new advisory threshold of 10 feet (faces). Surf along E facing shores will remain small for the next several days, while a long-period E swell from distant Hurricane Linda may arrive by the middle of the upcoming week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

