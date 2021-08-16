Maui Memorial Medical Center. Image credit: file Kaiser.

Maui Memorial Medical Center continues to experience an increase in COVID-19 positive admissions. Today, the Maui hospital is caring for 39 COVID-19 positive patients with seven in intensive care and four on a ventilator. Of these 39 patients, 51% are 59 years of age and younger.

This is the largest number of COVID-19 admissions the hospital has experienced throughout the pandemic, according to a Maui Health spokesperson.

“The dedication of our caregivers is inspiring – their work is exhausting, and the pace has been especially busy. While our Emergency Operations Center team is working around the clock to ensure our employees are supported, we ask for our communities help in slowing the spread and reducing hospitalizations by getting vaccinated,” said Tracy Dallarda, spokesperson for Maui Health and Maui Memorial Medical Center.r

According to the hospital, initiatives are in place to support employees, including extra clinical help MMMC is to receive next week with the arrival of several rapid response nurses and respiratory therapists. This is expected to provide much-needed relief for COVID-19 caregivers. In addition, other safeguards continue to be in place including restricted visitation, universal N95 mask use, regular COVID-19 testing for employees and patients, and the recent announcement of the Maui Health vaccine policy that will require all eligible employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021.

“As a reminder to our community if non-life-threatening care is needed, such as suspected broken bones, wound care, allergies or flu, Maui Health’s Kula Hospital critical access hospital and emergency room is an option for care,” said Dallarda.

Kula Hospital emergency room offers x-ray and laboratory services, and can take care of splinting, suturing, and wound care, as well as administer IV fluids and medications. There is a physician on staff in the ER 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The hospital has an on-site laboratory and limited diagnostic imaging capabilities, so patients can be treated for broken bones, infections, and other medical needs and health concerns without having to drive to Wailuku for care.

Wait times for the Kula Hospital ER are “mostly minimal,” according to Maui Health. However, if anyone is in need of ambulance transport or require immediate care for a heart attack or stroke, as an example, they are asked to use the MMMC ER.

*Note: The Kula Hospital ER or operator is not able to provide medical advice over the phone. Medical questions should be directed to your primary care physician and insurance questions to your insurance carrier.

“We also encourage our community to access COVID-19 testing at community testing sites. Please remember MMMC emergency department is not a community testing site. If you need a COVID-19 test, please visit www.HawaiiCOVID19.com/testing for more information,” said Dallarda.

The MMMC vaccine clinic is also open. Eligible residents can walk-in and receive a vaccine during regular hours: Mondays/Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on vaccine safety and frequently asked questions, please visit www.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.