The Hawaiʻi Department of Health also announced it is expanding its network of free COVID-19 community testing through a partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi Consortium and independent pharmacies across the state. The program is rolling out at locations on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The Maui County sites are listed below:

“DOH is working to make free testing available all across the state, especially as demand remains high,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “This program immediately increases access to free testing for neighbor island residents. We continue to urge Hawaiʻi residents to use all the tools available to them to stop this surge and protect themselves and their families.”

“We are truly thankful to our community partners,” said Glen Hayashida, President & CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi. “The combination of having a comprehensive range of testing from the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi Consortium and easy access to vaccinations from the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network is a major weapon in our battle against this pandemic as we fight to save lives and keep communities open and accessible.”

Pre-registration at PreventCOVIDHI.com is recommended. Testing sites offer PCR mid-turbinate testing. Results are expected to be provided the same day via email.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Many sites also offer COVID-19 vaccinations. The program is expected to expand to pharmacies on Oʻahu.

Other Testing Sites in Maui County:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This program augments Hawaiʻi’s network of free community testing. A list of testing options is available at HawaiiCOVID19.com/testing.

The free community testing offered by the County of Maui through Minit Medical utilizes the Abbott Id Now rapid molecular NAAT COVID-19 test, with results available within an hour.

The Minit Medical testing sites are available at the following times and locations throughout the month of August:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center, Mondays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lahaina Civic Center, Mondays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ‍ Kīhei: 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware), Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware), Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There’s also a mobile site set up this week Friday in Pukalani at:

Pukalani: Pukalani Community Center (91 Pukalani St.) this coming Friday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A mobile site is also being set up in Kahului on Wednesday this week, but the information was not immediately available for booking on the website.

Those interested in any of the testing sites above must pre-register at https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Various other healthcare organizations in Maui County offer COVID-19 tests. Please contact the providers directly, or visit their websites for information on testing services and criteria, hours of operation, appointment scheduling, and patient instructions. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Maui

Moloka‘i

Lana‘i