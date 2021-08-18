Maui Coronavirus Updates

Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Opens in Wailuku, Part of State Expansion

August 18, 2021, 9:03 AM HST
2 Comments
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health also announced it is expanding its network of free COVID-19 community testing through a partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi Consortium and independent pharmacies across the state.  The program is rolling out at locations on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The Maui County sites are listed below:

“DOH is working to make free testing available all across the state, especially as demand remains high,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “This program immediately increases access to free testing for neighbor island residents. We continue to urge Hawaiʻi residents to use all the tools available to them to stop this surge and protect themselves and their families.”

“We are truly thankful to our community partners,” said Glen Hayashida, President & CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi. “The combination of having a comprehensive range of testing from the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi Consortium and easy access to vaccinations from the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network is a major weapon in our battle against this pandemic as we fight to save lives and keep communities open and accessible.”

Pre-registration at PreventCOVIDHI.com is recommended. Testing sites offer PCR mid-turbinate testing. Results are expected to be provided the same day via email.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Many sites also offer COVID-19 vaccinations. The program is expected to expand to pharmacies on Oʻahu.

Other Testing Sites in Maui County:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This program augments Hawaiʻi’s network of free community testing. A list of testing options is available at HawaiiCOVID19.com/testing.

The free community testing offered by the County of Maui through Minit Medical utilizes the Abbott Id Now rapid molecular NAAT COVID-19 test, with results available within an hour. 

The Minit Medical testing sites are available at the following times and locations throughout the month of August:

  • Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center, Mondays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Kīhei: 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware), Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There’s also a mobile site set up this week Friday in Pukalani at:

  • Pukalani: Pukalani Community Center (91 Pukalani St.) this coming Friday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A mobile site is also being set up in Kahului on Wednesday this week, but the information was not immediately available for booking on the website. 

Those interested in any of the testing sites above must pre-register at https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Various other healthcare organizations in Maui County offer COVID-19 tests. Please contact the providers directly, or visit their websites for information on testing services and criteria, hours of operation, appointment scheduling, and patient instructions. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Maui
  • Clinical Labs of Hawai’i
    COVID-19 testing, appointments recommended, various locations
  • CVS Pharmacy
    135 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku
    Appointments required, register online
  • Malama I Ke Ola Health Center
    Appointments required: 808-871-7772
  • Maui Medical Group
    Walk-in COVID-19 Testing Center in Wailuku. No appointment required.
  • Minit Medical
    Locations: Kahului, Lahaina, and Kīhei/Wailea
    Phone: 808-667-6161
    Pre-Register for the Maui COVID-19 Testing DrivesFree community COVID-19 test, not valid for travel 
Molokai
Lanai
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1Aug. 17, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 460 New Cases in Hawai‘i 239 COVID-19 Patients at Maui Hospital, Most COVID Admissions Since Pandemic Started 3Lottery Applications Being Taken for Buying Home in New Maui Workforce Complex 4All 31 Maui COVID-19 Hospitalizations are Unvaccinated, 10 are 40 Years and Younger 5Man Accused of “Hurling a Metal Pole” at Officer Held on $13,300 Bail 6Two Visitors Arrested and Released on Maui after Alleged Quarantine Violations