The Department of Health, Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for the South facing shores of Maui.

High surf has resulted in coastal waters pushing into roadways and foliage above the high tide mark.

According to the advisory: “The public is advised to stay out of the coastal waters due to possible pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and debris that might be in the water.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by the high surf, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.