A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic takes place this Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pā‘ina Building on the University of Hawai‘i Maui College campus in Kahului.

The clinic was originally set up to vaccinate UHMC union apprenticeship students and has now been opened to all students, UHMC employees, and the general public.

“With the significant rise of Delta variant cases and classes starting next Monday, Aug. 23, we want to use this opportunity to continue to serve our wider community and encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

Participants must be 18 years old or older. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Walk-in to the Pā‘ina Building on the University of Hawai’I Maui College campus in Kahului on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m or sign-up here.

Booster Shots: available for moderately or severely immunocompromised people

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Booster shots will be available to those who fall within the FDA, ACIP, and CDC guidelines for the additional vaccine. The booster being offered is for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments. Only the Moderna booster is being offered at this time at the upcoming clinic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These conditions and treatments include but are not limited to:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

Boosters for individuals not classified as immunocompromised are projected to begin the week of Sept. 20 and clinics have not yet been set up for that demographic.