Hurricane Tracker

Linda “Barely a Tropical Cyclone” as it Crosses into Central Pacific

August 19, 2021, 1:58 PM HST
4 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Linda. 11 a.m. 5-day forecast cone. PC: NHC/NOAA

Linda is barely hanging on to tropical cyclone status as it is forecast to cross over into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s area of responsibility later today, forecasters said. The forecast calls for the system to continue weakening, becoming a post-tropical system by tonight.

At 11 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Storm Linda was located about 1,015 miles east of Hilo, Hawaiʻi. The National Hurricane Center reports that Linda is moving toward the west near 17 mph, a general motion that is expected to continue through the weekend.

According to the NHC forecast, maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

A forecast discussion issued by the NHC says “dry, stable air should prevent any significant deep convection from returning over the next couple of days,” and when it reaches warmer waters in a few days, “strong SW shear within a dry environment should inhibit regeneration of the cyclone.”

The system is on a current track to approach the islands as a depressing on Sunday and into early next week.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (4)
Trending Now
1UPDATE: 6 Acres Burned, West Maui Fire 80% Contained, Honoapiʻilani Alternating Traffic 2Aug. 18, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 647 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 2 Deaths 3Las Vegas Man Pulled Unresponsive from High Surf at Keawakapu 4Teachers’ Union Demands Safety for Students Amid Rising Cases 5All 31 Maui COVID-19 Hospitalizations are Unvaccinated, 10 are 40 Years and Younger 6Aug. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 752 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths (O‘ahu & Kaua‘i)