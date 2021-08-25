American Savings Bank in Hawaiʻi is one of the latest companies to require all employees, with exemptions for certain health conditions, to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Photo Courtesy: UH

American Savings Bank is requiring all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 31.

The decision was made after much consideration and feedback solicited from its team members, according to the bank’s press release.

Requiring vaccinations is one of several upcoming initiatives American Savings Bank is launching in its fight against COVID-19 to get more people vaccinated and help save lives.

“American Savings Bank has always been a company that cares deeply for our teammates, customers and community and that is at the forefront of our minds as we take this next step to protect public health and prevent further strain on our overwhelmed healthcare system,” said Beth Whitehead, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for the bank. “While more than 90% of our teammates are vaccinated and the majority support a vaccination requirement, it was important to us to conduct teammate surveys and gather as much feedback as possible before making this big decision.”

Teammates who have a health condition making them unable to get vaccinated can request a vaccine exemption. Those with an approved exemption will be required to conduct a weekly COVID-19 test, provided by ASB, and show proof of a negative result.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We believe this is the best decision for our teammates, customers and community,” Whitehead added. “It is our civic duty as good corporate citizens to do whatever we can to end the pandemic.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The bank is a sponsor of the state’s #HIGotVaccinated campaign and is offering three lucky residents a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize for getting vaccinated. Winners will be announced soon.