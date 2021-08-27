Maui Chamber of Commerce logo.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced its Annual Labor Law Seminar takes place virtually on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom.

The seminar is presented by the law firm; Torkildson, Katz, Hetherington, Harris & Knorek, specialists in Hawaiʻi Labor & Employment Law.

A Q&A session with the attorneys and virtual networking will follow the seminar. This event aims to teach participants the best practices to protect businesses by detailing the latest laws that impact a workplace.

In this seminar, top officials of labor law will discuss the return to work and “the new normal,” how to stay in compliance under the Biden administration, updates on immigration, and what to expect for the next wave of COVID related workplace lawsuits. COVID-19 and workplace harassment will also be discussed.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce receive exclusive pricing at $175 per ticket. Non-member pricing is $200 per ticket. Registration includes access to labor law council resources, a hard copy and online version of the updated 2021-2022 Chamber Desk Manual, and the ability to review the event session video recordings later. This information is especially important during this time with rapidly changing rules and laws regarding COVID-19.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To register visit www.MauiChamber.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Questions can be emailed to [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.