Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:55 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:35 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:25 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small south swell is expected over the weekend and will likely boost surf to around the summer average on south facing shores. A small southeast swell is also expected early next week. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decrease over the next several days as the trade wind flow weakens. No significant swells are expected through next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




