Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:55 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:35 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:25 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 11:34 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small south swell is expected over the weekend and will likely boost surf to around the summer average on south facing shores. A small southeast swell is also expected early next week. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decrease over the next several days as the trade wind flow weakens. No significant swells are expected through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.