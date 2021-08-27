Maui Surf Forecast for August 27, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small south swell is expected over the weekend and will likely boost surf to around the summer average on south facing shores. A small southeast swell is also expected early next week. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decrease over the next several days as the trade wind flow weakens. No significant swells are expected through next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com