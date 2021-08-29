MEO’s Business Development Center starts its next series of Core Four business planning classes on Tuesday, Sept. 7. All classes will be held online via the Zoom platform.

MEO BDC’s Core Four business planning series is a 24-hour course on how to write a business plan and provides the information you need to know to start, operate and grow your business. It is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or those who are just starting and need further direction.

The five-week series runs from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Sept. 7 to Oct. 7.

The course cost is $50. Financial assistance is available.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call Lianne at Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center at 808-249-2990.

Registration is required for the workshop series and can be done by submitting an online application, which can be found online and clicking on the Core Four Business Planning Course link. Enrollment forms can also be picked up on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Family Center.

Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning Classes possible.