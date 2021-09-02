Maui News

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Makes Personal Donation to Habitat for Humanity Maui

September 2, 2021, 3:28 PM HST
* Updated September 2, 3:41 PM
6 Comments
Habitat for Humanity Maui is the latest nonprofit on Maui to receive a “generous personal donation” from Amazon Founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos.

“We are incredibly grateful for Mr. Bezos’ support,” said Sherri Dodson, Habitat Maui’s executive director. “We are in the midst of expanding our safety repair and home modification program for low-income kupuna and/or disabled homeowners, so this donation could not have come at a better time. Unfortunately, so many of our low-income seniors are living in substandard conditions and simply need a helping hand. This donation will help us build our capacity and allow us to further our mission. Everyone deserves a safe and decent place to live.”

Habitat Maui serves the low-income communities on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi by building new housing and renovating homes in substandard condition. Earlier this year, the organization celebrated the completion of 10 new single-family homes in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision in Lahaina.

Kahoma subdivision. PC: Habitat for Humanity

To learn about volunteer opportunities with Habitat Maui, contact their office at 808-242-1140 or visit their website at www.habitat-maui.org

Habitat Maui was incorporated in 1996 and became an official affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International in 1997. To date, Habitat has completed 146 houses in Maui County, providing safe and affordable homes for over 500 people in the local community. Habitat Maui serves individuals and families earning between 25% – 80% of the median income of Maui County.

Monetary donations of unspecified amounts were also gifted by Jeff Bezos to the Mālama Family Recovery Center, the Hawaiʻi Land Trust, the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center and The Maui Farm.

