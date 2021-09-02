Maui News

Hawai‘i Land Trust Receives Donation from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

September 2, 2021, 6:53 AM HST
* Updated September 2, 7:03 AM
9 Comments
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ahupuaʻa Stewards 2021. PC: Hawai‘i Land Trust (HILT)

Amazon founder and Executive Chair, Jeff Bezos has made two more personal donations to nonprofits on Maui, bringing the growing list of philanthropy on Maui for the e-commerce executive to four.  Today’s announcements include monetary donations of unspecified amounts to the Hawaiʻi Land Trust and the Mālama Family Recovery Center.

Earlier this week, Bezos contributed personal donations to the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center and The Maui Farm.

Hawai‘i Land Trust gift will support the organization’s work in the communities of Waiheʻe, Hāna, Kaupō, and Kahului-Wailuku:

Hāmoa Beach. File photo credit: Kapena Kalama
  • Waiheʻe: Hawaiʻi Land Trust will begin restoration of the ancient Kapoho fishpond. Community members and Hawaiʻi Land Trust have dreamed of undertaking this monumental task for years, and envision the restored fishpond providing food for the community, habitat for native species, and capturing sediment to create a healthier reef ecosystem.  
  • Hāna: HILT is assisting the Hāna community to protect an entire coastline from Mokae (Hāmoa Beach) to Makaʻalae (Waioka Pond), in partnership with nonprofit Ke Ao Hāliʻi, Maui County, and the State of Hawaiʻi. The coastal pasturelands have immense cultural significance and historic sites, and are used by the local community for subsistence fishing and gathering. HILT’s efforts to protect this coast began in 2002 with the conservation of 45 acres at Makaʻalae Point. Now, 20 years later, this gift will help support Hawaiʻi Land Trust’s work to complete the protection of this vital coastline, expected in early 2022 – protecting 2 contiguous miles of Hāna coastline. The lands will then be owned by the Hāna community through Ke Ao Hāliʻi, with conservation easements held by Hawaiʻi Land Trust and Maui County. 
  • Kaupō: At Hawaiʻi Land Trust’s Nuʻu Refuge, this funding will support ongoing stewardship through endangered bird habitat restoration at Nuʻu wetland, as well as community volunteer programs.
  • Kahului-Wailuku: This funding lays the foundation for a community farm, and native plant sand dune restoration at Hawaiʻi Land Trust’s park property near Kahului Harbor. 

“This generous gift will directly and perpetually benefit the health of Maui’s lands and communities,” said Laura Kaakua, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiʻi Land Trust. “Mahalo piha. We greatly appreciate support for our ongoing land protection, stewardship and educational programs, especially during this time of increased need.”

Hawaiʻi Land Trust protects and stewards the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi, and teaches future generations to do the same.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To date, Hawaiʻi Land Trust has protected more than 21,500 acres throughout the Islands – 2,100 acres are Hawaiʻi Land Trust owned public preserves open for everyone to enjoy, and over 19,000 acres are protected via conservation easements restricting privately owned lands. HILT protects coastlines, wahi kupuna (Hawaiian cultural landscapes), and lands that grow healthy food for Hawaiʻi’s people.

Ahupuaʻa Stewards program 2021. PC: Hawai‘i Land Trust (HILT)

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (9)
Trending Now
1Honolulu Mayor Announces Safe Access O‘ahu Program to Enter Establishments 2Three Teens Arrested After Gunshots Heard From Overgrown Grass at Maui Lani 3Sept. 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: *455 New Cases in Hawai‘i (Partial Count), 13 Deaths 4Hawai‘i Labor Dept. Announces End of All Federal Pandemic UI & Assistance Programs 5Amazon Founder Donates to The Maui Farm 6Man Arrested in Attempted Purse Snatching Incident in South Maui