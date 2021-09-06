The Salvation Army on Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului. File photo by Wendy Osher.

This year, the community’s donations at Foodland, Sack N Save or Foodland Farms checkouts of up to $249 will go to their choice of participating Hawaiʻi nonprofits, including the option to support Thanksgiving food distributions statewide.

A new addition to the “Give Aloha” campaign, donations made via The Salvation Army’s donor code #77124 will help support Thanksgiving food distributions in island communities across Hawaiʻi. And in turn for any donation, Foodland and the Western Union Foundation said they will match a portion of it.

Customers may donate any amount from $.01 to $249 and may donate their My Rewards certificates (equivalent to

a $5 donation) to help increase the matching gift to all participating organizations.

In addition, customers may purchase a “Give Aloha” designed tote or pouch designed by Shar Tuiasoa of Punky Aloha Studio. The new “Give Aloha” merchandise is sold at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores and a portion of proceeds from sales will go towards increasing the matching gift for organizations.

“We’re honored to again be a part of Foodland’s ‘Give Aloha’ campaign,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “Not only is it uplifting to see Foodland’s longtime support of Hawai ‘i’s nonprofits, but also it’s inspiring to see their efforts help strengthen our network of island communities. And, funds raised for The Salvation Army during this year’s campaign will help support our Thanksgiving food

distributions on each island during Thanksgiving week.”

Donations are accepted at any Foodland, Sack N Save or Foodland Farms checkout. Customers must present their Maika‘i card at checkout when making a donation. A code is assigned to each organization for donation tracking at checkout and The Salvation Army’s code is #77124. For more information, visit givealoha.foodland.com.