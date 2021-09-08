The Hawai‘i State Department of Education announced that 89% of its salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination rate is as of Aug. 31, and represents 19,559 out of 21,980 active salaried employees at schools and offices statewide.

On Maui, 84% (1,514 of 1,797) of salaried employees at the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area are fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19. And at the Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area, 75% (530 of 702) of salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The HIDOE imposed a requirement beginning Aug. 30 that all employees be tested once a week for COVID-19 to comply with Gov. David Ige’s Aug. 5 emergency proclamation and to provide a safe school and work environment for students and staff. If an employee certifies and provides proof of vaccination, the employee is not subject to the weekly testing requirement.

“Keeping our schools safe and open for in-person learning takes effort from all of us,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Increasing vaccination rates within our communities continues to be one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and those around us from COVID-19. I’m proud that our employees are doing their part to contribute to the health and safety of our students and school communities.”

Interim School superintendent Keith Hayashi. PC: Office of the Governor. (File 8.5.21)

At the complex area level — groupings of high schools and their elementary and middle/intermediate feeder schools — vaccination rates are currently as high as 94% in both the Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani and Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Areas. The Department’s state offices have a combined vaccination rate of 95%.

89% of salaried employees at schools, offices are fully or partially vaccinated. PC: HIDOE

Gov. Ige’s Aug. 5 emergency proclamation requires all state and county employees to attest and provide proof to their respective department, office, or agency whether they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, partially vaccinated for COVID-19, or not vaccinated for COVID-19.

HIDOE employees can attest to their vaccination status, upload documentation, and/or provide weekly COVID-19 test results via the Department’s electronic human resource system.