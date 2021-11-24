Maui News

Maui Police to Kick Off Impaired Driving Awareness With Memorial Checkpoint TONIGHT

November 24, 2021, 12:22 PM HST
Maui Police kick off the Third Annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint tonight.

The Maui Police Department will dedicate the checkpoint to the memory of Hannah Brown, who was 19 years old when she was killed by an impaired driver on June 23, 2019. She would have celebrated her 22 birthday this year.

Officers from the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division, Members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the family and friends of Hannah Brown join forces to launch Maui County’s Impaired driving awareness holiday campaign.

Police are reminding the public to make a plan before celebrating, have a designated driver, call for a ride, and “just don’t drink and drive.” Traffic signs in her memory are placed along the highway as a reminder to motorists to drive sober including one that reads “Remember Hannah Brown,” and another message, “4Ever 19! Slow Down. Drive Sober.”

  • Traffic signage in memory of Hannah Brown. PC: courtesy
  • Traffic signage in memory of Hannah Brown. PC: courtesy
  • Inaugural Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Inaugural Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher
  • PC: Maui Police Department Traffic Commander, Lieutenant William Hankins speaks about the dangers of drinking and driving as the department prepares for the second annual Hannah Brown memorial intoxicated driving checkpoint. PC: Maui Police Department, Nov. 25, 2020.

“Law enforcement agencies across the state continue to conduct traffic enforcement to prevent senseless tragedies and save lives,” Acting Major James Slayter of the HPD’s Traffic Division said. “Our commitment hasn’t wavered, but we need everyone else to do their part, too. Slow down, drive sober, wear your seat belt and watch out for all roadway users so that everyone can get home safely.” 

“As a community, we can’t just wait for this problem to fix itself or just go away,” Slayter added. “We must all come together and share the responsibility to ensure our roadways are safe.”

Safe travel tips

HDOT urges Hawaiʻi’s roadway users to:

  • Slow down and obey the speed limits;
  • Always buckle up – every trip, day and night, year-round;
  • Plan a safe way home before you start consuming intoxicants;
  • Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even one alcoholic beverage can slow reaction times and impair judgement; and,
  • If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys away. Help them make other arrangements to get them to their destination safely.
