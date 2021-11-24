Maui Police kick off the Third Annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint tonight.

The Maui Police Department will dedicate the checkpoint to the memory of Hannah Brown, who was 19 years old when she was killed by an impaired driver on June 23, 2019. She would have celebrated her 22 birthday this year.

Officers from the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division, Members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the family and friends of Hannah Brown join forces to launch Maui County’s Impaired driving awareness holiday campaign.

Police are reminding the public to make a plan before celebrating, have a designated driver, call for a ride, and “just don’t drink and drive.” Traffic signs in her memory are placed along the highway as a reminder to motorists to drive sober including one that reads “Remember Hannah Brown,” and another message, “4Ever 19! Slow Down. Drive Sober.”























“Law enforcement agencies across the state continue to conduct traffic enforcement to prevent senseless tragedies and save lives,” Acting Major James Slayter of the HPD’s Traffic Division said. “Our commitment hasn’t wavered, but we need everyone else to do their part, too. Slow down, drive sober, wear your seat belt and watch out for all roadway users so that everyone can get home safely.”

“As a community, we can’t just wait for this problem to fix itself or just go away,” Slayter added. “We must all come together and share the responsibility to ensure our roadways are safe.”

Safe travel tips

HDOT urges Hawaiʻi’s roadway users to: