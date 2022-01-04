Drive through covid-19 test clinic at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku (Jan. 4, 2022) PC: Wendy Osher

With Maui County averaging 226 new COVID-19 cases per day, in the last seven days, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is urging residents and visitors to follow state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep safe and protect the County’s health care resources.

“With the spread of omicron in our community, it is vitally important that we each continue to practice proper mitigation measures, such as physical distancing, good hygiene, wearing of masks, avoiding large gatherings, and taking activities outdoors,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release on Tuesday evening.

“The Department of Health has provided a variety of resources, information and guidance to the public, schools and employers that should be followed now more than ever,” County officials said in a press release.

Individuals who have been exposed and who are not fully vaccinated or boosted should quarantine for five days, wear a mask for five days after quarantine, and get tested on day five, according to the DOH.

Individuals who have been exposed and are boosted, or fully vaccinated within the past six months (or within the past two months if J&J), do not need to quarantine, should wear a mask for ten days, and get tested on day five.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, should stay home from work, school and other activities.

Testing is available through primary care providers, or through one of the resources provided by the County of Maui, Department of Health and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To sign up for testing through the Department of Health and Human Services, individuals may register through Walgreens (https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing) or CVS Pharmacy (https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Drive-through testing is available in both day and evening hours, Monday through Saturday, at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku. Appointments are required with pre-registration at AlohaClear.com. (Note: When registering, please use the Wailuku ZIP code of 96793.) Testing is conducted with rapid PCR tests with results available in less than 24 hours.

Free in-person testing is also available through a partnership between the County of Maui and Minit Medical Urgent Care. To pre-register, go to minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Test sites and days generally are:

West Maui/Lahaina Civic Center; open Monday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Maui/Kīhei, 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Maui/Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace); open Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional mobile sites are announced on the website above.

For additional information about other test sites or vaccination clinics, visit mauinuistrong.info.