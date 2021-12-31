Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui to launch free drive-through COVID-19 testing at War Memorial in Wailuku, Jan. 3-31

December 31, 2021, 6:30 AM HST
* Updated December 31, 1:27 AM
COVID-19 testing programs in Maui County. PC: file County of Maui.

The County of Maui will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing six days a week beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku, and continuing through Jan. 31, 2022.

Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday in the parking lot area next to Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium. Vehicle access will be south-bound on Kanaloa Avenue.

Appointments are required with pre-registration at AlohaClear.com.

This is in addition to free drive-through COVID-19 testing being offered at the Mauliola Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. No appointment or pre-registration is needed for these two testing dates.

Other testing options can be found at mauinuistrong/info, although available appointments are limited. Residents who make schedule appointments are asked to show up for them. If they cannot make an appointment, they are asked to call ahead to cancel. This will free up a testing appointment slot for someone else.

Maui County is offering the drive-through testing in partnership with the state Department of Health and the Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi.

“I want to thank the state Department of Health and the Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi for partnering with Maui County to provide drive-through testing for our community,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “Providing quick and accessible testing to our community helps identify positive COVID-19 cases early, keep infected individuals isolated and slow the spread of the virus in our community.”

