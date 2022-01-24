File Photo: Kaiser Permanente

Effective today, a COVID-19 booster shot is required for eligible individuals in order to be considered fully vaccinated in Maui County.

Proof of a booster is now required to confirm patrons are “up to date” with their vaccination, if they want to dine indoors at a restaurant or bar, or exercise inside of a gym.

The added measure is being called a “vaccine update” and is now included in the revised Maui Countyʻs Public Health Emergency Rules.

Under the revised rules, the definition of “fully vaccinated,” means having a booster shot after five months of the Pfizer or Moderna second shot; or two months after the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine.

Maui is the first county in the state to implement a booster update requirement.

According to the Maui County revised rules (which are posted at www.mauicounty.gov), the requirement for a vaccine booster for those eligible does not apply to those who are under the age of 18.

“A completed vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and dates of doses administered) in original, photocopied, or digital form; the Hawaiʻi Smart Health Card digital health pass; or other similar vaccination documentation from a healthcare provider are acceptable proof of vaccination,” according to the emergency rules.

Vaccination and booster clinics are available throughout Maui County by appointment. Walk-ins are accepted at some locations.