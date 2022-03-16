Mauiʻs Lei of Aloha for World Peace has partnered with Naluʻs South Sore Grill, ekolu kitchen 1279, and local Maui musicians, to raise funds for organizations and volunteers in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

The mission of the fundraising event is to bring the spirit of Aloha and a message of solidarity to families who are suffering as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Historically, Lei of Aloha weaves mile-long lei as a physical manifestation of aloha, but this time its meaning is more of a kaona or metaphor of a lei: woven together with love, connection across the miles, piko to piko (belly to belly): We Are One,” event organizers said.

On Friday, March 18:

Naluʻs South Shore Grill will be donating 100% of breakfast, lunch and dinner proceeds, with all-day entertainment to include Alika Nakaoka, Anthony Pfluke, Benny Uyetake, Kenny Roberts, Ron Kualaʻau, Rama Camarillo, Joey Viera, Damien Awai, Mondo Kane, Jarret Roback, Wilson Kanakaole, Brado Mamalias, Gabe Goebbert, Brian Challahan, Ronnie Aina, Hale Villarimo, Ethan Villanueva, Keola Dumlao, Kawika Sabado, Kaleo Cullens, and Tarvin Makia.

will be donating 100% of breakfast, lunch and dinner proceeds, with all-day entertainment to include Alika Nakaoka, Anthony Pfluke, Benny Uyetake, Kenny Roberts, Ron Kualaʻau, Rama Camarillo, Joey Viera, Damien Awai, Mondo Kane, Jarret Roback, Wilson Kanakaole, Brado Mamalias, Gabe Goebbert, Brian Challahan, Ronnie Aina, Hale Villarimo, Ethan Villanueva, Keola Dumlao, Kawika Sabado, Kaleo Cullens, and Tarvin Makia. ekolu kitchen 1279 will donate 100% of dinner proceeds with entertainment to feature Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winning singer Amy Hānaialiʻi, joined by fellow musicians. Executive Chef-Partner Geno Saremiento has created a special four-course bistro dinner ($100 per person) in support of the cause at his newly reopened restaurant. Joining Hānaialiʻi are: Jarret Roback, Eric Gilliom, Vince Esquire, Wilson Kanakaole, Marcus Johnson, Paul Marchetti, and the Mark Johnstone Trio.

Donations will go to nonprofit partner, Toy Parade, Inc., to support humanitarian efforts to families suffering after the attacks in Ukraine, including refugees and children who are displaced.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to accept donations online from those who cannot attend Friday’s fundraisers. Cash and check donations can also be made out to Toy Parade, Inc. and dropped off at Naluʻs South Shore Grill or ekolu kitchen 1279.