The Grand Islander, Waikiki. PC: Hilton Grand Vacations website

The state Department of Health asked individuals who stayed at a specific Hilton hotel in Waikiki within the last couple weeks to be on alert for a type of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease, according to a press release today.

DOH also asked public health agencies across the US Mainland to report cases of Legionnaires disease with a travel history to Hawai’i.

The department is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations in Waikiki. The second case was diagnosed March 6 or 7, and the first case was diagnosed in June 2021.

“While the risk to the general public is low, cases of Legionnaires’ disease are on the rise nationwide,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in the release.

People who stayed at the Hilton Grand Islander in the last two weeks who develop symptoms or individuals who were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after a stay at the Grand Islander are encouraged to seek medical attention and contact DOH, she added.

The source of illness and extent of spread are still under investigation, and the department is working closely with the hotel to protect public health.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headache.

The illness cannot be spread from person to person.

Instead, Legionella bacteria are found in freshwater environments and can spread in water systems such as showerheads and sink faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs and large plumbing systems.

Symptoms usually begin within two to 14 days of exposure, and the disease is treated with antibiotics.

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella bacteria do not develop Legionnaires’ disease, the department said. However, people with an increased risk include those 50 and older, current or former smokers and people with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems.

Call (808) 586-4586 to reach DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line or click here to report an illness by email.