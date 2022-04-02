Free Community Health Worker Certificate offered online through the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Applicants are being sought for a Community Health Worker Certificate of Competence offered through the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Human Services Program.

Five courses totaling to 15 credits will be required in order to earn the academic certificate.

Classes will be held online during weeknight hours. Tuition and textbooks costs are fully sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealahoʻimai program, which promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries.

Community health workers are trusted members of the community who work in health and human service settings to provide culturally appropriate health education, outreach services, and care coordination. Also known as outreach workers or navigators, community health workers assure access to healthcare, promote healthy community, and build individual and community capacity.

Classes begin on June 21, 2022 with a summer Individual Counseling course that will meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 7:45 p.m., followed by a fall semester Community Health Worker Fundamentals course that will meet on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7:45 p.m.

A Health Promotion/Disease Prevention course will be held during the 2023 spring semester, followed by the final Case Management and Fieldwork/Seminar courses during the summer of 2023.

Applicants must be ages 18 and older. First priority for admission will be given to residents of Maui County. Applications are being accepted at https://forms.gle/pG5uUusrWFyfjXLh7 and seats are being filled on a rolling basis. The final application deadline is May 22, 2022.

Questions may be directed to [email protected] or 808-984-3606.