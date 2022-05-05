Maui Arts & Entertainment

Anuhea performs on Maui Saturday, Sunday

By Gary Kubota
 May 5, 2022, 10:44 AM HST
* Updated May 5, 10:45 AM
Anuhea is emerging out of the pandemic with major stops in cities and islands, including Maui.

Like her hit song “Higher Than The Clouds,” Hawaiʻi songwriter Anuhea has produced music that continues to be personal but lifts people’s hopes.

Anuhea said her song, “Just Keep Jamming,” is an ode to mental health at a time when the COVID pandemic has touched everyone in some way — the loss of work and of loved ones.

Her grandmother recently passed.

“It describes what so many of us have been going through,” she said. “I just wanted to make people know they’re never alone and how much music can help us get through the darkest time.”

She performs at da Playground Maui in Māʻalaea Saturday and Sunday, both at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For information including ticket sales, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

As she emerges out of the pandemic, Anuhea’s touring schedule has picked up again. She has dozens of upcoming shows this year, including a tour in Texas, Arizona, and reggae festivals throughout the West Coast.

Her songs are about island culture, and she projects an aloha island feeling into her performances.

“I’m so proud to be Hawaiian, and I love sharing parts of my culture with people.”

She is bringing her music back to Maui where she has fond memories. It’s the island of her birth and a place where she attended a Hawaiian language immersion program in Pāʻia.

The songstress of island music has also unique blend of sounds — reggae, pop, country, and rock ‘n’ roll.

She has a hands-on approach to her art, hiring musicians for performances and sometimes using an iPhone and iMovie to record and bring together a video, as in her “Simple Love Song” track.

Simple Love Song has more than 5 million views. Higher Than The Clouds has reach atmospheric heights, with more than 9 million.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, May 5-May 11 and click here.

 Gary Kubota
Gary Kubota, an associate writer with MauiNow.com, has worked as a staff news writer with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and The Maui News. He lives on Maui. He’s also been an editor/business manager with the Lahaina News. He’s received national and regional journalism awards — a National Press Club Citation of Merit and Walter Cronkite Best In The West, among them.
